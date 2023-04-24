The valuations announced this month have property owners, local governments and state lawmakers jockeying to manage what happens when taxes associated with them first come due in the fall of 2024.
Inflation of about 23% was jarring enough when flour prices rose that much in 2022. It turns out 23% hits even harder when it’s the assessed value — and starting point for taxation — of your home.
Residents of Des Moines on average are weathering an average 23% increase in property assessments since 2021. The average is even higher in some Iowa communities. For some individuals, the jump is close to 50%. Little brings Iowans together quite like anger about property taxes.
And this time, the every-other-year hair-pulling coincides with promises by legislators to “reform” property taxes. Individual taxpayers, local leaders and state lawmakers each have a role to play in tamping down outrage, bringing more transparency to a murky process and reducing the property tax burden where sensible while also raising the revenue to provide needed local services.
This is important work. Most rankings of property tax burdens put Iowa in or near the worst 10 among states. Renters know property tax bills are a factor in what they pay, putting them on the same side as their landlords on this issue. The payments are a draining expense for older Iowans who might have paid off mortgages but have limited income during retirement.
What taxpayers should do
Please understand that your eye-popping valuation increase does not reflect the percentage increase in property taxes you should expect when the bill comes due in fall 2024. Even if no laws are changed, a state expert told lawmakers last week that the “rollback,” which limits how much of a property is taxed, is expected to take an unusually large dive — enough to turn a 20% higher assessment into a tax bill that is, all else being equal, less than 10% higher, perhaps much less.
FILE AN APPEAL: The deadline to send an appeal of an assessment to your county is April 30, which is a Sunday this year. Experts say that successful appeals point out errors (the wrong number of bathrooms, for example) in an assessment or include robust evidence of lower sale prices for comparable nearby properties. It’s not enough to be dissatisfied by a jump of 50%, or to be skeptical you’d fetch the new amount if you tried to sell. If you plan to stay for a while, a win now might slow down future valuation increases, meaning lower tax bills for years to come.
VOTE WITH TAX BURDEN, SERVICES IN MIND: When you vote for county supervisors and city councilors (and to a lesser extent other local officials), consider how they’ve set tax rates and what services they’ve provided with the money. When you vote for state representatives and senators, consider their commitment not just to prudent tax relief, but also to supporting government services on which Iowans depend, including public transit, clean water, adequate flood control and thriving public schools.
What local, county officials should do
LEVEL WITH THE PUBLIC: The various moving pieces in the property tax system make it difficult for busy residents to get a clear read on what to expect. City and county officials make things worse when they emphasize they’ve decreased or kept the same their tax rate per $1,000 of taxable value — while knowing full well that other variables will mean much larger bills for property owners and much more revenue for them. Case in point: When the state took over funding for mental health care from counties, taxpayers didn’t get back all the money the counties had been spending.
SPEAK ABOUT REVENUE, NOT RATE: The tax rate is almost beside the point. More meaningful figures to trumpet to residents would be the change in property tax revenue collected, and how much of the change is due to new construction or renovation, or other factors that don’t involve just collecting more from existing properties.
FOCUS ON SERVICES: Budgets should always start with identifying what services need to be provided, not with seeing how much new property tax revenue a steady tax rate might bring in. But those services are many! Cities and counties do vitally important work that is boring to most people, and in which other levels of government show little interest.
Lastly, local officials hardly need us to tell them this, but don’t trust the Legislature.
What lawmakers should do
Legislators have given initial approval for an assortment of ideas for revamping how property taxes work. Some ideas are better than others.
PASS TRANSPARENCY MEASURES: The best proposals require local governments to deliver more data to residents about tax burdens and how tax revenue is spent. Transparency is always a good outcome.
BLEND COMPETING APPROACHES: Senate File 569 would use formulas to arrest growth in property tax revenue. One example given by nonpartisan analysts projected that while the city of Urbandale’s property tax base might increase 34% over several years, the amount the city would be allowed to collect would grow only 14%. Would that gut local services? House File 718 caps increases in taxes for individual parcels and cuts school property taxes by 19%, with the difference for schools to be made up by the $2.7 billion-and-growing taxpayer relief fund. Both bills have evolved substantially from early drafts and passed their chambers nearly unanimously, although lobbyists representing cities, counties and school districts still oppose both. The Senate version gets a slight nod from us because state analysts had an easier time predicting the results of its approach to limiting tax increases. A compromise should retain some good ideas from each proposal.
Des Moines Register
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.