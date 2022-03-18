This week was the 10th week of the legislative session and the second major legislative deadline of the year. Most of our time in the Senate was spent working on bills sent to us from the House and spending time on committee work.
Bills of Note
• House File 2431 involved home-based food establishments and the regulation of small, low-impact home-based business operations. Currently, Iowa law regulates “home bakeries,” and this bill would broaden the law to allow home-based food establishments. The goal of the bill is to help people who have decided to prepare home goods as a business or an additional source of income to help them and their families. House File 2431 would give Iowans access to more local foods, help support local businesses and startups, and give Iowans more flexibility in following their dreams.
• House File 2198 is another bill to address the need for accessible, affordable quality child care. The bill would allow child care center employees and substitutes who are 16 years or older to supervise school age children without additional supervision. It would change the ratios in child care centers to one child care worker for every seven children who are 2 years old, and one child care worker for every 10 children who are 3 years old.
• On Wednesday in the Senate we unanimously approved a resolution supporting the people and nation of Ukraine. The resolution recognized the prosperous trade relationship that exists between Iowa and Ukraine, and commended Ukraine for being an independent and autonomous nation that has maintained fair and free elections since 1991. Senators spoke of the horrendous acts committed by Russia, which is responsible for the loss of life, destruction, and human suffering. We stand with the nation of Ukraine, sending our prayers and support to their people.
Focused on Iowa’s Priorities
The second major legislative deadline has passed, signaling the Senate is one step closer to the scheduled end of the legislative session. The purpose of this deadline is to focus on the issues gaining enough support to pass both chambers, that includes providing tax relief, growing Iowa’s workforce and building on the successes of the last several years.
One of the first things we did this year was provide additional funding of $159 million for K-12 education in Iowa. This legislation also continued leveling the playing field for all Iowa students and addressing the varying levels of district and transportation costs for students.
Shortly after that legislation, we passed historic tax relief for Iowans, enacting a 3.9% flat tax for all Iowa taxpayers and making Iowa more competitive both nationally and with surrounding states. On average, Iowa taxpayers would see a 36% reduction in their income tax liability. Additionally, implementing a flat tax of 3.9%would move Iowa from having one of the highest tax rates in the country to the fourth lowest.
We have received national attention for this largest tax cut in Iowa history, including:
• The non-partisan Tax Foundation released a lengthy evaluation of HF 2317 including a comment: “The ongoing transformation of Iowa’s tax code is certainly remarkable.”
• The Platte Institute, a non-partisan, pro-growth organization in Nebraska also praised the tax relief package.
I am proud of the work we have done so far, but we still have much to do in order to finish out the session. In the Senate, we have again proposed a conservative, responsible budget in order to fund priorities and deliver income tax relief to hard-working Iowans.
If you have any questions or concerns about the legislative process or specific bills or issues, please feel free to contact me at (563) 289-7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov.
Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 49 in the Iowa Senate.
