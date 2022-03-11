The next legislative deadline, also known as the “Second Funnel”, is quickly approaching, so most of the Senate’s ninth week was dedicated to floor debate and committee work to ensure that priority bills continue through the legislative process.
Bills of Note
Senate File 2216 expands capacity at the state’s two mental health institutes, located in Cherokee and Independence, for more intensive psychiatric units for children and adults who may benefit from extensive mental and behavioral health treatment. This bill will help give options to communities and law enforcement to get help for children and adults experiencing mental health crisis in Iowa.
Senate File 2260, nicknamed the “Beagle Freedom Bill,” requires a qualified research facility to establish an adoption program for retired animals at that facility for placement in a permanent adoptive home, whether it be through individuals interested in adoption or through an animal shelter or rescue organization. Many of us have pets in our lives that become part of our family and important parts of our everyday lives. This bill ensures dogs and cats used in research can have a chance to be adopted into families that will love them. It passed the Senate 47-1.
Dairy-related issues took center stage on Wednesday. The Senate debated two bills related to the dairy production and marketing in Iowa. The first bill, SF 2309, legalized the sale of fresh milk for very small producers, 10 animals or less, to sell directly to the consumer. This bill ensures clear labeling so consumers know they are buying an unpasteurized product. It maintains strong consumer protections and is similar to laws in adjacent states governing the sale of fresh milk.
These very small producers can now access a new business opportunity to sell a niche product directly to consumers. Fresh milk, and cheeses made from it, are growing in popularity and SF 2309 provides an opportunity for small producers to capitalize on that popularity safely.
The Senate also ran SF 2290 to foster and develop innovation in the traditional dairy industry. Last year the Legislature passed, and the governor signed, a bill commonly referred as the Butcher Bill to address the overwhelming demand for meat processing in Iowa exacerbated by the pandemic. SF 2290 applies a number of those policy initiatives to the dairy industry as well. It creates a Dairy Processing and Milk Production Innovation and Revitalization program in the Iowa Economic Development Authority in coordination with the Iowa Department of Agriculture. An artisanal dairy study is also created to explore establishing an artisanal dairy processing program at a community college or university. The goal of this bill is to help create new career opportunities in the dairy industry and expand economic development in rural Iowa.
Feedback on Tax Relief
The Des Moines Register published an Iowa Poll this week saying a majority of Iowans support the tax relief bill signed by Governor Reynolds last week. Most Iowans support the 3.9 flat tax meant to provide a simpler and fairer system for Iowa taxpayers. Since passing the bill, we have heard a lot of feedback about it. We have heard from grandparents who are thrilled about the income tax exemption on retirement income. They can stay in Iowa year-round without paying tax on their retirement and they are excited to spend more time with their kids and grandkids. We have heard from small business owners happy to have a lower rate so they can put more money into their business or hire more workers.
This tax relief policy encourages work and rewards success, makes Iowa more competitive with other states and helps our state grow. Implementing a fair flat tax for Iowans gets us one step closer to eventually eliminating the income tax in Iowa.
If you have any questions or concerns about the legislative process or specific bills or issues, please feel free to contact me at (563) 289-7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 49 in the Iowa Senate.
