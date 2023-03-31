This was the 12fth week of the legislative session and focused primarily on the second major legislative deadline of the year. Since House bills needed to be out of our Senate committees to be considered for the rest of session, most of our work this week was in subcommittees and committees.
Bills of Note
Over the last several years, we have passed several tax relief bills, including legislation to ease the tax burden on retirees, farmers and small businesses as well as a flat tax for all Iowans. On Monday the Senate held a subcommittee on Senate Study Bill 1207, a proposed constitutional amendment raising the threshold required to pass income tax increases on hard-working Iowans. Under this constitutional amendment, it would take a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers to raise tax rates or the rate of any new income tax on Iowans.
If passed by the Iowa Senate and the House this year, the proposal would need to be passed again the following general assembly before going before the people of Iowa for a vote. Senate Study Bill 1207 would be an important protection for the tax policies we have passed over the years and ensure taxpayers would get to keep more of their hard-earned money.
Senate File 542 is a bill that will help address our workforce shortage by removing arbitrary and antiquated barriers for young Iowans wishing to work. It balances safety, educational, and developmental concerns to help young people make some money for themselves or gain experience to further their careers.
Another major issue we are working on this year is providing property tax relief for Iowans. I heard a lot from constituents this week after they received their new property tax assessments. The value of a property is of interest to homeowners for several reasons, not least of which is because it is a key aspect determining how much property tax is levied on a property.
The problem with property taxes is rarely an unfair valuation. The problem with property tax increases is local government spending and taxation. In the coming weeks the Iowa Senate will continue its work on controlling property tax increases. Senate File 356 is one bill to address rising property taxes. It gets the property tax system back to basics by reinstating hard caps, consolidating dozens of levies, and closing loopholes regularly abused by local governments. The Iowa Senate is not asking local governments to do anything differently than state government has done for the last six years: control spending and return savings to the taxpayer in the form of permanent, sustainable tax relief.
Senator Webster, Senator Gruenhagen and I met with the Scott County assessor, Tom McManus, last week to discuss the increased assessments. He and other county assessors have posted some valuable information that explains the increases, how to contest an assessment and how to contact their offices if you have any questions or concerns about your assessment. I would encourage Iowans who have any questions to contact your county assessor to learn more.
Scott County Assesor: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/assessor
Clinton County Assessor: https://www.clintoncounty-ia.gov/assessor/
Jackson County Assessor: https://www.jacksoncountyassessor.org/
Contact Information
Please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or (563) 289-7335. It is an honor to represent you in the Iowa Senate, and I appreciate hearing from the constituents that I serve.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 35 in the Iowa Senate.
