The Iowa Senate’s 14th Week began after a beautiful spring weekend celebrating the Easter holiday with our families.
Since the Iowa Senate confirms Governor Reynolds’s appointees to boards and commissions and directors to state departments, we worked on moving those nominees out of committee so they are now ready for debate on the Senate floor.
Iowa has more than 180 boards and commissions that consist of Iowa citizens responsible for lending their experience and expertise in various areas to provide input to the Governor and Lt. Governor, the legislature and state agencies. Qualified applicants who are strong believers in becoming an active voice in state government are encouraged to create an account and complete the online application at https://talentbank.iowa.gov/ for consideration.
Increased Support for Maternal Health
Last week moved Senate File 324 that dedicates funds and invests in important initiatives like the More Options for Maternal Support (MOMS) program.
The bill would allocate $2 million to the MOMS program to help pregnant women looking for help and resources, and allows Iowa’s Health and Human Services department to award fatherhood engagement grants to nonprofits and community-based organizations that address the needs of fathers, whether it is employment, financial obligations, or parenting skills.
The bill also establishes a state-funded fellowship program for family medicine and obstetric practitioners in rural and underserved areas.
Additionally, it increases funding for families seeking adoptions and expanded scholarship opportunities for Iowa foster kids.
Iowa Supreme Court Hears Case on Heartbeat Bill
In 2018, the legislature passed what was known as the “Heartbeat Bill.”
The bill would ban abortions after a baby’s heartbeat could be heard, with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.
However, the bill was held up by the courts and could not be enforced due to an injunction.
Last summer, the United States Supreme Court returned the right to make decisions on this important issue back to the states.
The Iowa Supreme Court also overturned its previous decision that abortion was a constitutional right in the Iowa Constitution. Following these decisions, Governor Reynolds asked the Iowa Supreme Court to lift the injunction and reconsider the constitutionality of the Heartbeat Bill.
The Iowa Supreme Court heard arguments last week to lift the injunction on the Heartbeat Bill.
While a decision is not expected for some time, I am hopeful to see the injunction lifted, the Heartbeat Bill declared constitutional, and the lives of many unborn children saved.
Tax Day on April 18
Since I have served in the Iowa Senate, we have been passing historic tax relief legislation year after year to ensure Tax Day is less of a burden to hard-working Iowans and also ensure more money would be kept in the pockets of the people who earned it.
In 2018, we passed our first historic tax relief plan, prioritizing Iowa’s middle-class families, taking the first steps in simplifying Iowa’s tax code, and bringing down our state’s income tax rate.
In 2021 we passed tax relief for small businesses, eliminated the inheritance tax, and eliminated a property tax levy to help provide property tax relief for Iowa property taxpayers.
Finally, last year we passed our most recent historic tax relief package, flattening Iowa’s income tax to 3.9 percent for all Iowans and eliminating the tax on pensions and retirement income.
Before this legislation was signed into law, Iowa had one of the highest income tax rates in the country.
Once the flat tax is fully implemented, Iowa will have the fourth lowest income tax rate in the United States.
This legislation started going into effect this year. As of January 1, retirement income was exempt from the income tax.
The top income bracket was also lowered this year to 6 percent. Income tax rates will be lowered each year for the next few years until we reach a 3.9 percent flat rate.
Since this is the first year of a General Assembly, we are close to concluding our 110 day session. The scheduled end of the 2023 legislative session is April 28, which is the last day that legislators receive per diem and mileage reimbursement.
In our final weeks of session, we are focused on negotiating the state budget, property tax reform and negotiating on the leftover legislation for the year.
If you have questions about a bill you have heard about or wondering what happened with a piece of legislation, please do not hesitate to reach out.
Contact Information
Please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or 563-289-7335.
It is an honor to represent you in the Iowa Senate, and I appreciate hearing from the constituents that I serve.
