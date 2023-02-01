The scene is seared into our collective memories. Charles Schultz’s “Peanuts” character Lucy teeing a football to the ground, egging on Charlie Brown to kick it. Charlie Brown resists, knowing full well she’ll pull the ball away at the last second, just like every previous time he trusted her.
Lucy promises that "this time" she really means it. Charlie Brown finally relents, steps back, and charges. Once again Lucy pulls away, and Charlie Brown ends up flat on his back.
Last week we were all Charlie Brown as State Sen. Chris Cournoyer voted to pass the controversial and unpopular School Choice bill. Her constituents knew this was a bad bill, and were overwhelmingly opposed to it. Sen. Cournoyer promised our concerns would be addressed.
In her op-ed to the Clinton Herald, Cournoyer confessed that she too had concerns about publicly funded private schools rejecting or discriminating against certain students. But not to worry, Charlie Brown. “We are working on addressing those concerns with either an amendment to the current bill or in a separate piece of legislation,” she wrote. Then when the time came Sen. Cournoyer voted to block any amendments to the bill, and Iowans were duped again.
Sen. Cournoyer had an opportunity to explain her actions at Legislative forums in Camanche and DeWitt last weekend. Cournoyer opened the event celebrating her role on the critical Senate Ways and Means Committee to analyze any bill related to taxes and fees. She failed to explain why the ”School Choice” bill skipped this critical committee’s analysis. The irony continued in her closing remarks. Cournoyer stressed the importance of the slow and intentional analysis of every bill, saying “the worst thing we can do is pass a bad bill that we have to go back and fix later.” Yet her own stated fix to the “School Choice” bill was addressing Iowans’ concerns in “a separate piece of legislation.”
Don’t worry, Charlie Brown. This time Lucy "really" means it.
Sen Cournoyer’s Op-Ed: https://www.clintonherald.com/opinion/state-lawmakers-working-toward-property-tax-relief/article_f4cb34c8-95b8-11ed-9282-bf57eb0c8d76.html
Camanche Legislative Forum: https://youtu.be/69XDr9lhTqM
