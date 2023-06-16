Since state-operated Medicaid was discontinued in 2016 and private companies have been allowed to assume the responsibilities, this has been a major concern on the part of the recipients as well as the providers of medical care.
Before my retirement from family medicine in 2018, I noticed a reduction in services allowed for my Medicaid patients. Former State Auditor Rob Sand reported on a massive increase in illegal denials of care by managed care organizations under privatized Medicaid.
An article printed in the Clinton Herald on June 15, 2023 described a new Iowa Medicaid contract that resulted in legal action due to concerns about a conflict of interest in how the contract was awarded. When private Medicaid in Iowa began in 2016 and was awarded to three companies, problems were found with at least one of the companies resulting in that company leaving the system.
What was wrong with the long-standing tradition of public Medicaid in Iowa? Is there a philosophical commitment to private enterprise even though it expects to skim 10% to 20% off the total Medicaid budget in order to make their efforts profitable? What is wrong with having that 10% or 20% being applied to more services for the public?
Donald G Flory, M.D., Clinton
