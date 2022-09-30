We all have a set of personal values that define who we are. They inform our decisions through life and guide how we treat each other. These values could have been taught by our parents, teachers, our religion, coaches, or personal heroes. Perhaps they were hard earned from trials and hardships.
Our values help us navigate complex situations. Everyone makes mistakes; our values get us back on track.
People often think of political parties as collections of people with similar values, and it’s easy to fall into the shortcut of, "If this is what my party believes, then it must be what I believe." But political parties are designed to achieve goals, often with wildly differing opinions on how to accomplish this. You are not your political party. It does not define you. When your political party abandons your values, it abandons you.
When your political party tells you it’s OK to mock the handicapped, hate refugees, minorities, and people of different religions, remember your values.
When your political party tells you to demonize reporters, teachers, and your neighbors who don’t agree with their ideology, remember your values.
When your political party makes excuses for the violent attack on our Capitol in an attempt to overturn a Democratic election, remember your values.
We all want to be part of something, but don’t let belonging to a political party separate you from your values. Let your values lead you back to who you are.
Karen Bradway, Lost Nation
