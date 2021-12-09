It’s OK not to be OK during the holidays

Think before you give
‘Tis the season for giving. What will you buy for your loved ones this holiday season?
Most people have a child or two on their list this year. Did you know that some adults reported giving lottery tickets to youth under the age of 21 as gifts? Many young people report that they were around 9 to 11 years of age when they first gambled. Gambling? It may seem like it is an innocent form of entertainment but it can have negative and long-lasting consequences.
The 2020 Iowa Lottery Sales Report shows that Clinton County sold more scratch tickets in the months of May and December. Many youths are exposed to the availability of different avenues of gambling, especially scratch-off lottery tickets. The National Council on Problem Gambling identified that early gambling experiences, which include lottery tickets, are risk factors for later gambling problems.
Gambling has a very low perception of harm and many people do not realize the risk of addiction while they play the lottery, gamble at the casino and even participate in online gaming. This behavior is often witnessed by children and, in turn, they feel that gambling can be a harmless activity.
Area Substance Abuse Council has counselors and prevention specialists who work with the public to promote responsible gambling and the “1-800-Bets-Off” campaign. ASAC treatment counselors work with patients to better understand problem gambling and the risks, understanding why people gamble, understanding debt, how to budget and ways to fill their time, and manage stressors instead of gambling.
ASAC prevention specialists work closely with establishments such as the Wild Rose Casino to encourage responsible gambling through the “#1 at Getting Help” campaign and information sharing. ASAC partners with The National Council on Problem Gambling, McGill University, and the Iowa Department of Public Health to promote the message of responsible gifting throughout the holiday season. The Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign is an international campaign designed to raise awareness of the risks of underage lottery gifting.
To learn more about the campaign and problem gambling services in Clinton County, contact cskiles@asac.us, dkennedy@asac.us or call 243-2124. Free and confidential support and assistance is also available by calling 1-800-BETS-OFF or through live chat at yourlifeiowa.org. More information about the campaign can be found at www.ncpgambling.org/holiday.
Christina Skiles, Area Substance Abuse Council prevention specialist
It’s OK not to be OK during the holidays
If you’re struggling with mental health right now, you’re not alone.
The holiday season can be a time of joy, family traditions, and celebrating with loved ones. But this is also the second year in a row when festivities might look a little different, or individuals are feeling heightened stress and anxiety about their holiday plans.
If you’re experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, or any other mental health concerns right now, you are not alone.
According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness, and 64% of individuals said the holidays may make their conditions worse.
During this time of the year, individuals could be feeling anxiety from COVID-19, stress from financial pressure, or grief from losing a loved one, just to name a few. No matter how you are feeling this holiday season, know that it’s OK not to be OK. And if you are having difficulty navigating daily life because of mental illness, therapy is a valuable resource.
Across the state, organizations like Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) and many others offer therapy services to children, adults, families, and couples, and many – including LSI – are able to provide therapy virtually, so you can access care from the comfort of your home.
If you or someone you know could benefit from therapy this holiday season, there are expert therapists ready and available to work with you. It’s OK to ask for help.
James Guentherman, is LSI’s vice president of programs and services and a licensed mental health counselor. He can be reached at James.Guentherman@LSIowa.org.
