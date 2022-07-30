Looking for a job, or looking for someone to fill a job, are two facets of modern life changed by the ability of the internet to make instant connections between people and organizations.
Job search and job recruiter websites allow users to post their resumes, and for employers to review those resumes efficiently and quickly. This ability to make connections is not overlooked by criminals. Scammers realize folks posting their resumes online are looking for opportunities. In effect, those job-seekers are putting their names in a hat as potential victims for clever crooks to aim their schemes at.
It cost a Clinton senior $9,400 to learn how manipulative and crafty job scammers can get in their tactics. I’m going to call him Eric. Although he certainly qualified as a senior citizen, Eric wanted opportunities to keep using skills he developed over a busy life. To that end, he listed himself as a job seeker on Ziprecruiter, a popular job search website.
He set out his qualifications in his online resume, which included lots of experience in international business.
And someone responded. Eric received a series of text messages from a company out of Cedar Rapids, which described itself as a solar installer. They wanted to recruit Eric. He saw they put up a website. The texts came from a young woman who said she was the co-owner. She sent a copy of her driver’s license, to prove her identity.
The woman claimed a Canadian housing developer wanted to contract with her company, and asked Eric to review the contract, which she sent to him. Her company won the contract. That’s when the money problems started. The woman claimed she was locked out of her bank account, and needed funds to install all these solar panels.
She asked Eric to act as her agent, and transfer funds. She persuaded him to accept delivery of a parcel of personalized checks, issued in his name, drawn on an account with a bank unfamiliar to him.
Eric needed to write checks to himself off this account, and deposit them, then withdraw the money in cash. He needed to use these funds to either send cash via Fedex, or deposit it into a cryptocurrency account. Now Eric freely admits the appearance of “big red flags” in this scheme, which he questioned at the time, but “they had an answer for everything”.
And Eric admits, “they sucked me in.” Eric’s contacts plied him with constant flattery and praise. In Eric’s words, “they groomed me.”
More importantly, this seemed to be working. Eric wrote checks as instructed and deposited over $70,000 into his account, withdrew those funds, and deposited them into cryptocurrency accounts. This went on for six weeks without a hitch.
Until finally a check for $9,400 bounced, wiping out Eric’s bank account. Although he desperately tried to get hold of the solar installation company, guess what? Nothing. No one returned his calls. Eric met with officers at his bank, and realized it was all a set-up.
The company’s phone number? It’s a Google account, untraceable. The website? Disappeared.
The driver’s license? Counterfeit.
The real part? Eric owes his bank $9,400, and now really needs a job.
And he gave the crooks a copy of his driver’s license and social security number, putting him at grave risk of identity theft. We don’t yet know where the $70,000 came from, but Eric now fears he acted as a money launderer or mule, as well, helping to move money stolen from others.
The Federal Trade Commission gives this advice on avoiding job scams:
• Do an online search. Look up the name of the company or the person who’s hiring you, plus the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint.” You might find out they’ve scammed other people.
• Talk to someone you trust. Describe the offer to them. What do they think? This also helps give you vital time to think about the offer.
• Don’t pay for the promise of a job. Legitimate employers, including the federal government, will never ask you to pay to get a job. Anyone who does is a scammer.
• Never bank on a “cleared” check. No legitimate potential employer will ever send you a check and then tell you to send on part of the money, or buy gift cards with it. That’s a fake check scam. The check will bounce, and the bank will want you to repay the amount of the fake check.
I will add one more warning. Anyone telling you to get to a cryptocurrency kiosk and deposit cash to buy Bitcoin or the like, to handle some kind of transaction, is a scammer.
Scammers love this stuff. Never deal in financial products you don’t completely understand.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
