In his book, "Economic Development is Still Not for Amateurs," author Ross Patten references a statement made by a colleague when evaluating which comes first, attracting residents or recruiting businesses. A definite "chicken-and-egg" scenario. His colleague responded, "Focus on building the nest, and the rest will come."
Grow Clinton has been working on building our nest to ensure that existing residents, visitors and future neighbors recognize the incredible opportunity that is the Greater Clinton Region. However, it is crucial to realize that the construction and development of a welcoming community include strong partnerships.
Within our strategic plan, Grow Clinton's fourth core value is collaborating for the betterment of the region. Whether it is entrepreneurial support, workforce development, business recruitment or the retention of existing businesses, we always act to identify potential partners to strengthen our capabilities.
Our members are part of our nest-building team. We value your feedback and seek to understand your unique needs. The more input we receive, the better equipped we are to solve problems and celebrate our successes.
Several committees have formed, offering opportunities to participate in our growth. If you are interested in marketing and event planning, we have a Communications & Marketing Committee. If you're passionate about tourism and placemaking, we have a committee for that. And, if you find yourself eager to develop a future workforce, jump on board because we have a seat for you at the table.
I ask that you consider helping us construct our nest. Get involved, share your opinions, and empower others; the rest will come.
For more information on our committees, contact a Grow Clinton staff member at 242-5702 or email asokolovich@growclinton.com.
Andy Sokolovich is president and CEO of Grow Clinton.
