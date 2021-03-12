Hello! My name is Kyle Huebner and I’m the owner of KT3 Fitness in downtown Fulton, Illinois. I am reaching out to you because we would like help getting the word out about an upcoming bone marrow donor signup drive-thru for an organization called Be the Match.
People can get their cheeks swabbed and registered in their database to be a potential match for someone needing a bone marrow transplant in the future. Nobody will actually be donating bone marrow, rather just getting registered to be a potential donor. We will be holding the drive Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gym, 912 Fourth St., Fulton.
I recently had an opportunity to be a donor in late March. It was a miracle that the recipient and I were a perfect match, and it was a very humbling, amazing experience that I would love to give others the opportunity to do if they do get the chance.
My recipient was a 32-year-old woman who had leukemia whom I hope to someday get the chance to meet. We believe it is our responsibility as a business to love our neighbors in every way we can, and this is a great opportunity to do just that.
We are so excited to have the drive and hope everyone has a chance to get registered. If you have any questions, please feel free to call me at (563) 219-2187.
Kyle Huebner
Fulton, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.