While our country suffers illness, death, unemployment, destruction, division, animosity, and violence, some Clinton-area residents recently took a timeout for peace. The 22nd annual Stop the Hate-Show the Love event was held Thursday, Sept. 17, at Clinton High School. We, members of the Clinton Peace Coalition, want to publicly recognize and thank those who made our event possible.
First, thank you to the Clinton Community School District, Superintendent Gary DeLacy, and Clinton High School Principal JR Kuch for welcoming this event at CHS. An additional note of gratitude to Principal Kuch for handling various logistics for us and for presenting his encouraging message of greeting. We also greatly appreciate CHS vocal music teachers Karl Wolf, who made additional opening remarks which provided event history and served as master of ceremonies, and Donica Vanderohe, who directed the CHS A Cappella choir as they beautifully shared songs of peace. Kudos to Clinton Police Captain Pat Cullen who presented the peace message, reminding us that positive actions by Clinton police officers and Clinton’s residents – actions like listening, communicating, and helping each other – create peace in our community.
Our committee is also grateful for these entities that provided goods, services, and volunteers: Clinton Community College and its Barnes and Noble Bookstore; Clinton County Conservation and Marion Johnson, who made the butterfly release possible; Clinton Printing Company; and the Clinton YWCA. Finally, we are thankful for the vital financial contributions made by the following event sponsors: Adcraft, Billion Auto, Christ Episcopal Church, The Franciscan Peace Center, and members of our community who believe in our mission.
Our Clinton Peace Coalition motto is “Peace – It’s a choice.” During this difficult and tense period, please join our daily efforts to choose peaceful words and actions, and please plan to join us for our Sept. 16, 2021, Stop the Hate-Show the Love event.
Roberta Churchill,
Clinton
