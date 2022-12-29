As 2022 draws to a close this weekend, the Clinton Herald newsroom has been reviewing the stories we covered in the past year.
On Saturday, readers will be able take a look back with us as we publish a roundup of this year’s top stories.
Of course, there will be hard-hitting news stories. But this year, newsroom staff writers are putting together their own lists. Each were asked to list their top five favorite stories of the year; basically, they were asked to select which five stories were their favorites to write.
As a writer, it always is fun to take a look over your body of work. When you take a step back to look at your story roster, certain ones will bring memories with them right away. They often are memories independent of the story itself.
Maybe, as the writer, you remember the interview and how a source inspires you. It could be that writing the story provokes an emotion, or maybe it points you in the direction of a follow-up story. Sometimes the story becomes a springboard for a much larger project.
From short stories to large pieces, from features about people to actions taken by a school board or a city council, all stories carry a weight of importance in the local community.
We invite you to take a look at our Saturday edition as we reflect on the storymakers of 2022.
