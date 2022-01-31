I had the honor of serving in the Iowa State Senate from 1979-1986. This was a time when Democrats and Republicans worked collaboratively together to build a better Iowa. We focused on safe roads and bridges, clean water and well-funded public schools, community colleges and universities.
During my first four years, I sat in the front row, two desks from the newspaper press bench. I frequently had various conversations with James Flansburg, Dave Yepsen and Tom Witosky of the Des Moines Register, Ken Sullivan of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Roger Munns of the Associated Press.
As chair of the Senate Education Committee, our members felt it was important to have direct access to the print, audio and video reporters that covered the legislature. Knowing that reporters have tight timelines, it was greatly beneficial to have direct access to the reporters during legislative debates.
Therefore, I need to express my sincere disappointment at the Republican leaders of the Iowa Senate that will no longer allow journalists to work at press benches in the Senate Chamber. Senate rules prohibit a senator from questioning the motives of another senator. As a former member, registered voter, and homeowner in Iowa, I would simply request a detailed answer on why this break in a century-old tradition is being implemented.
As a former high school government teacher, we taught that in order for a representative democracy to work, you needed three things: 1) A well educated populace; 2) Access to public information; and, 3) Access to public policy decision makers.
My hope is that the Republican leaders reverse their decision to relocate the journalists to the senate balcony. Iowans will be better served by maintaining the close relationship legislators and journalists have experienced over the decades. Finally, I wish each of the 150 legislators and governor well during this legislative session.
Joseph Brown Sr.,
Clinton
Senator Joseph Brown Sr. served in the Iowa Senate from 1979-1986 from Montezuma.
