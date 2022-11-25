In this season of gratitude, may we give thanks to all those who seek to keep unity in community. Through the heartfelt energy and efforts of Dina White, Tamra Jetter, Rachel Jetter, Nicki Jetter-Holloway and many family members and friends, the Vince Jetter Community Center carries on at 311 S. Third St., Clinton.
During the annual Youth for a Safe Nonviolent Community Back to School event in August, over 450 backpacks and bags filled with school supplies were given away along with hundreds of meals. Many free haircuts were arranged to help youths look sharp and feel good on their first day of school. Huge stacks of pumpkins were given away in October and the “Soctober” sock collection gathered hundreds of pairs of new socks for children and teens who go to school in colder months without wearing socks.
Giving for our community is a thread which runs through the spirit of the Vince Jetter Community Center. Future plans for the center include adding a community garden in the backyard with raised beds, a ramp for accessibility, painting, remodeling the kitchen and then teaching culinary classes to youths, and several other programs and renovations. Community support is needed to accomplish these plans.
As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote in his August 1956 Birth of a New Age address: “The first thing is this, that we must rise above the narrow confines of our individualistic concerns with a broader concern for all humanity. You see, this new world is a world of geographical togetherness.”
Please help keep unity in community. Please support the Vince Jetter Community Center.
Lanie Lass, Clinton
