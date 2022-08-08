Why bring Christian music into our area? Why not! If it is God’s calling, you best be listening.
Hello, my name is John Dail and I have been promoting Christian music in our area for the last six years. My passion for this actually started way before this.
I was, and still am, part of a volunteer team that helps a few different promoters down in the Quad-Cities put on some amazing shows. Taxslayer Center, Coram Deo Church, Adler Theater, and the Davenport levee are just a few of the places that I have been to assist with Christian music in our area.
I’ve had the opportunity to help with merchandise, security, and driving artists and stage crews around. I even got to be Chuck Norris’ personal bodyguard…OK, maybe my job was to escort him to his seat from his vehicle and to his dressing room! (and, OK, maybe he had two real bodyguards with him!)
My mission has always been, and still remains, to bring people to Christ through music. In a world that can be very cold and twisted, isn’t it a beautiful thing to know that we have an eternal heaven awaiting us someday? This is made possible only by God sending His Son, Jesus Christ, to be the punishment of sin for each and every one of us. A Savior for us all.
An added bonus through the years has been experiencing the growth and maturity of my youngest son with his singing, guitar playing, and general audio production knowledge that he has learned.
Six years ago, I had an idea (encouraged by the Quad-City team, the current pastors of our church, and most importantly God) to take a limited budget, reach out to agents, and see what was out there for potential artists coming to Fulton, Illinois.
A new artist rose to the surface almost immediately and honestly there could not have been a better song title choice to bring to a river town. Jordan Feliz’s first single, called “The River”, had just been released and was getting some serious traction in the Christian market.
On we go to the local recording studio Awesometown, owned by Bob Whitten and Charlie Crider. I was so blessed to just have a chance to pitch the idea of bringing Jordan Feliz into Fulton. I was equally blessed to have a wife who totally understood the calling I was seeing.
Bob and Charlie agreed to give it a try and the rest is history. We sold out the building that night. I realized then that this area was craving Christian music.
Over the course of six years we have had many amazing artists make a stop in the Fulton/Clinton area. Zach Williams, Stars Go Dim, David Dunn, Colton Dixon, Cochren and Co, and Carrolton are just a few of the artists who have stepped foot in our little town. Amazing to think about, but we all know that God had His hand in it.
So as I mentioned at the beginning, if God’s speaking, you best be listening and acting upon! A little over a year ago, I was being nudged to bring something bigger. Through lots of prayer, hard work, and many people coming alongside me, Kingdom Bound has come to fruition!
I am so excited to see how God will move with the festival and I am honored that I get to be a part of it! My hopes are we are starting a yearly event in the Clinton/Fulton area. God is way bigger than we ever give Him credit for.
Come on out in August and worship with me as we serve a mighty King, and the whole world should know about it!
Thank you for supporting Christian music. Ephesians 5:19 states: “Speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord.”
