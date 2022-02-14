Last week was a busy one at the Capitol.
Every day was filled with committee meetings and subcommittee meetings as we continue to work on and fine tune bills brought up this session prior to funnel week.
Along with bills and subcommittee work, the Agriculture budget subcommittee hosted presentations by the Easter Seals Program, a program that helps disabled farmers, and the director of the DNR for a status update.
Easter Seals is a fantastic organization that helps connect farmers in need, and their families, to available options to help them continue their lifelong dream of farming despite physical limitations. While they don’t provide funding for the lifestyle changes needed, they do provide assistance, connections, strategies, and hope for the families.
A Miles resident, Warren Kock, despite being disabled himself, was a strong advocate for this program and encouraged other farmers to get involved so they could continue their previous lifestyle. This is an incredible program that assists many farmers across the state, and I am privileged to assist them with their work in any way I can. Hopefully they can continue to grow and be more visible to those who need this program.
We also hosted the Director of the Department of Natural Resources last week. Kayla Lyon presented us with many topics, including the park improvements in the last year, educational programs, and the water quality projects that the department has been working on.
One of the main issues highlighted was an increased interest in our state parks. They have been working on putting together more events, building more playgrounds, and making the parks a better destination for families to enjoy. Their hard work is always very much appreciated.
Questions or comments, feel free to contact me at Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov, by cell phone at (563) 357-9826 or by Capitol phone at (515) 281-3221.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
