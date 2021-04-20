As someone who recently left college to pursue a lawn care company in the Clinton area, I am concerned with the new fuel mandate that is being proposed in Iowa.
I believe it is HF859 and SF549 in the Legislature. I have been in contact with other lawn care services, and they have told me that they already have to pay around $21,000 in regular unleaded non-ethanol gas.
This bill will force gas stations to update infrastructure if they do not meet the new requirements, and it will likely increase the price of gas. This bill acts as a deterrent for someone like me who wants to start his own company. I believe that Iowa legislators should oppose this bill.
Brett Baxter, DeWitt
