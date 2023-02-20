Week 6 of the 2023 session continued with the subcommittee and committee process and we welcomed guests, including students and educators from University of Northern Iowa, members of the Iowa Motor Truck Association and representatives and members from the Iowa Credit Union League.
Reducing State Government through Reorganization
During her Condition of the State address, Governor Kim Reynolds shared her priority for making government “efficient, effective, and small again,” putting forward a major plan for realignment of departments this year. Last year, she merged the departments of Human Services and Public Health into the new Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. This action streamlined the organization and allowed for more efficiency, collaboration, and cost savings. Governor Reynolds wants to continue with this success by streamlining Iowa’s 37 cabinet agencies to 16. She has introduced Senate Study Bill 1123 to accomplish this goal.
Last week, SSB 1123 continued making its way through the legislative process. It has already had several subcommittees to ensure affected parties can speak and senators can receive public input. It has been nearly 40 years since Iowa has taken a comprehensive view of its government structure and now is the time for change.
Other Bills of Note
• Senate File 111 is a bill that I filed that would require the Department of Transportation Commission to prioritize the completion of the full four-laning of U.S. 30. Currently, Highway 30 is fully four-laned except for two 40-mile stretches between DeWitt and Lisbon in eastern Iowa and between Carroll and Ogden in western Iowa. Rep. Tom Determann from Clinton and representatives from the Grow Clinton Coalition attended the sub-committee to advocate, citing the completion of this project would help spur rural business development, foster population growth, improve roadway safety, lessen congestion on Interstate 80 and match the majority of Highway 30’s cross-state footprint.
We are advocating for a “Rural Four” concept that takes a conventional four lane up to the community and then you neck that four lane back down to two lanes or possibly two lanes with a turning lane if right of way allows, and you go through the community, and then it goes back to a conventional four lane as it proceeds onto the next town.
That saves a significant amount of money in overpasses, and off ramps and it also allows us to not bypass the community, and it also cuts down on the amount of farm ground interruption. The bill passed the sub-committee and is now eligible for the full Transportation Committee.
• Senate Study Bill 1105 is designed to address the issue of errors and fraud in Iowa’s public assistance programs. According to the Iowa City Press Citizen, the total amount of unemployment insurance overpayments for 2022 was up 6,086% since 2017, costing over $129 million in unwarranted spending. Fraud payments were also up 242% last year, totaling $13.8 million. This unwarranted spending takes away benefits from those who are legitimately in need. SSB 1105 works to prevent this problem by adapting a more efficient process for identifying eligibility for welfare. Efficient programs and organizations to check employment, assets, residency, and citizenship already exist. The State of Iowa simply needs to use them. SSB 1105 helps ensure these programs are available for Iowans in legitimate need and protect the taxpayer from fraud and government inefficiency.
• Senate Study Bill 1038 provides liability protections for an Iowa-licensed veterinarian for actions taken while assisting law enforcement with an investigation into animal abuse cases.
• Senate Study Bill 1109 is the continuation of the process to amend the Iowa Constitution to ensure that only a United States citizen is eligible to vote in the state’s elections. If passed, this would be the second consecutive General Assembly to pass this proposed constitutional amendment. The next step would be to submit the amendment to a vote of the people in the 2024 general election
• Senate Study Bill 1139 expands the “More Options for Maternal Support” (MOMS) program established in 2022 to include services and grant funding for programs to support men who are involved in or think they might be involved in a pregnancy.
Starting in FY24, Iowa Health and Human Services may award fatherhood engagement grants to nonprofits, community-based organizations to address the needs of fathers through employment, financial obligations, transitioning from incarceration, health care, and parenting skills.
It also establishes the Mentoring Schoolaged Males Grant Program that may award three-year renewable grants to nonprofit organizations that provide mentorship, social and academic support, and life skills development to school-aged males. Iowa HHS is also required to administer a fatherhood communications initiative on responsible fatherhood. Division III establishes a state-funded Family Medicine and OB/GYN fellowship program for practitioners in rural and underserved areas in Iowa. Division IV implements a new policy permitting state employees paid parental leave under federal FMLA within 12 months following a birth or adoption. The state employed parent giving birth receives up to four weeks paid leave, while the state employed parent not giving birth receives one week of paid leave.
It also increases the amount for nonrecurring adoption expenses to $1,000 from $500. This covers reasonable, necessary legal costs directly related to the legal adoption of a child. Division VI amends the eligibility of foster care students under the All Iowa Opportunity Scholarship Program to include foster care students up to age 26.
