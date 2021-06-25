Where we are born, how much time we are on this earth, and the circumstances in which we leave it all vary, but in the end it is a journey every one of us must make.
On Thursday, Clinton’s very own LaMetta Wynn, who served as the city’s mayor for 12 years and was the state’s first Black female mayor, completed hers at the age of 87.
News of her death leads us today to reflect on a life well lived, and the legacy she leaves behind.
In a column about Wynn, who was elected mayor in 1995, the late Gary Herrity wrote: “One supporter said of LaMetta Wynn’s style of leadership that ‘She carries a hammer in her purse; important doors open to her and she has the ability to bring government together.’ That is why she’s an important historic figure in the city of Clinton’s story, as she became the first African-American woman to hold such a position in any Iowa municipality.
“When LaMetta first won, her committee was not surprised until three television stations and several other media people came to her house,” he wrote. “Then they said, ‘We didn’t know that you were going to be famous.’ Two foreign television stations from Germany and the Netherlands later wanted interviews. They couldn’t believe that ‘a city in a lily white state’ would elect an African-American woman to be mayor. We wonder what they thought when we elected a black man as president — whom Mayor Wynn voted for, saying, ‘I simply voted my conscience.’”
As mayor of Clinton, she told Herrity about initiating in 1999 the annual trips to Washington, D.C., that produced more than $50 million for the Clinton area. As many as 60 people at a time visited representatives and others in that important city, Herrity wrote.
Wynn also was very proud of her school board years, when the district began the successful alternative school concept during her tenure. Of the students who otherwise wouldn’t have succeeded or graduated from high school, she said many went to college or took other training and built successful lives.
“As a nurse, she hesitates long, as there were so many wonderful and hard experiences.” Herrity wrote. “But she replies, ‘You get to work with so many good staff,’ and ‘They carry you and your efforts on,’ which she said is true of all her endeavors.”
As such, today we remember her professional endeavors, the service she gave and how she used her time and talents to make a difference in our world.
And going forward we will recall her as a Clinton leader who worked carefully, diligently and with strength to better the lives of all of us lucky enough to meet her along life’s path.
