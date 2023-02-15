Throughout February, we have published stories each Thursday connected to the observance of American Heart Month.
Our approach, as taken over the last several years, is to interview survivors of cardiac events to get their personal stories, talk to first-responders about the need to call for help, and to learn from local cardiologists, whose goal is to look at preventive measures to shore up heart health and treat heart problems as they arise.
As such, we are using this space today to address another key component in cardiac-related incidents: the need for people to be ready to deliver cardiopulmonary resuscitation should a family member, friend, neighbor or stranger collapse nearby.
CPR is a life-saving technique that’s useful in emergencies such as a heart attack or near drowning, when someone’s breathing or heartbeat has stopped. To learn CPR properly, you can take an accredited first-aid training course that includes CPR and teaches how to use an automated external defibrillator, commonly known as an AED. These devices deliver a shock to the heart by following step-by-step instructions and are easily found in public places.
But even if you have not taken a course, leading you to be unsure of whether to do CPR or how to perform CPR correctly, know that it’s always better to try than to do nothing at all, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.
Both untrained bystanders and first-responders can use this hands-only CPR recommendation. But before you start giving aid, the American Heart Association says, ask yourself:
• Is the environment safe for the person?
• Is the person conscious or unconscious?
If the person appears unconscious, tap or shake his or her shoulder and ask loudly, “Are you OK?” If the person doesn’t respond and you’re with another person who can help, have one person call 911 or the local emergency number and get the AED, if one is available. Have the other person begin CPR. Calling 911 is important so that paramedics quickly get on the road to you, while at the same dispatchers can talk you through the process, if needed.
If you are alone and have immediate access to a telephone, call 911 or your local emergency number before beginning CPR. Get the AED if one is available. As soon as an AED is available, deliver one shock if instructed by the device, then begin CPR.
What if you’re still not convinced you can do it?
The American Heart Association says if you’re not trained in CPR or worried about giving rescue breaths, then you should provide hands-only CPR with hard and fast chest compressions. That means uninterrupted chest compressions of 100 to 120 a minute until paramedics arrive. You don’t need to try rescue breathing.
If you’re well-trained and confident in your ability, see if there is a pulse and breathing. If there is no pulse or breathing within 10 seconds, begin chest compressions. Start CPR with 30 chest compressions before giving two rescue breaths.
If you’ve previously received CPR training but you’re not confident in your abilities, then just do chest compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 a minute, the AHA says.
The above advice applies to situations in which adults, children and infants need CPR, but not newborns (infants up to 4 weeks old).
Remember that starting CPR quickly is crucial because CPR can keep oxygen-rich blood flowing to the brain and other organs until emergency medical treatment can restore a typical heart rhythm. When the heart stops, the body no longer gets oxygen-rich blood. The lack of oxygen-rich blood can cause brain damage in only a few minutes, the AHA says.
As we draw near to the end of American Heart Month, our hope is that everyone who can learns and recertifies their CPR training or at least is prepared to make an emergency call and start compressions.
The difference between doing something and doing nothing could be someone’s life.
