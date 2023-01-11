Again, I have witnessed a string of four vehicles following another slower-moving vehicle on a three-lane street, instead of passing such vehicle when possible.
This last time it was a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle; in the past it was a City of Clinton garbage truck. Both times the slower-moving vehicle was making frequent stops, and following traffic just stopped behind, instead of passing. Let’s see what Iowa traffic laws say about this.
Iowa Code Chapter 321.306 Roadways Laned for Traffic, specifically at paragraph 2a, states as follows, “2. If a roadway is divided into three lanes, a vehicle shall not be driven in the center lane except as follows:
a. When overtaking and passing another vehicle where the roadway is clearly visible and such center lane is clear of traffic within a safe distance.”
This section goes on to state in following paragraphs how the center lane is designed and intended to be used for left turning traffic.
So, let’s think about this a little more. Notice this section does not say a driver of a vehicle can exceed the posted speed limit in order to overtake or pass the slower-moving vehicle. It also does not say that a driver can use that center lane (the left turn lane) to just merrily drive down the street for hundreds or thousands of feet because no other vehicle is using it for a left turn. (Yes, I have seen that also, but that is a topic for another day or author).
Also notice the pavement markings have a single solid yellow line on one side of the center lane, and another solid yellow line on the other side of the center lane. The reason drivers fear passing a slower vehicle is because they believe it is illegal to cross a yellow line, when in fact it is illegal to cross a “double yellow line”, except on the actual turn from a roadway into an alley, private road or driveway. Iowa Code Chapter 321.320 specifically allows a left turn into an alley, private road, or driveway, but only after yielding to oncoming traffic and using a turn signal to indicate such turn. (Yes, we see failure to use turn signals when required all the time. That is also a topic for another day or author).
More Clinton streets are scheduled to become three-lane streets in the coming months. Those who complain that “the City” is making it harder to get around town because you cannot pass on a three-lane street obviously know nothing of which they speak, and you can tell them so.
By the way, do you know where the one intersection in the Gateway area is located at which a driver of a vehicle can make a left turn at a red light?
Les Shields, Clinton
