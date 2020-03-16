It’s Monday morning, March 16, and I’m at the Capitol, which is much quieter than usual. The Capitol remains open to the public, but all group visits and tours have been cancelled, and a lot of Capitol staff are working remotely.
Our legislative clerks have been asked to stay home, as have any legislators who are over 70, or who are sick, or who have underlying medical issues (and apparently that’s a good percentage of our state representatives, because it’s fairly empty here in the House Chambers – although we don’t gavel in for a few hours yet so we’ll see).
The rest of us will be at our desks over the next two to three days, passing resolutions to “ensure the continuity of state government and the state budget as well as to provide local governments, small businesses and school districts with the tools necessary to respond to this pandemic.” Exactly what that means and exactly what these resolutions will do is yet to be determined, but know this: I’ll be working with my colleagues to try to ensure that whatever emergency legislation we pass actually does help Iowans and Iowa get through the next several months intact.
Over the past week, I’ve received dozens of emails and phone calls from Clinton County residents who are worried – and in some cases terrified – about the COVID-19 virus and the impact that the spread of the virus is having and will continue to have on our lives. I’ve heard from small business owners who will have no choice but to lay off employees; teachers who are worried about their students’ access to food, books and basic supervision during the next four weeks; people in the restaurant industry who depend on a daily tips for the bulk of their income; parents who don’t know what to do about child care; health care workers who are worried about their families’ health and the health of those they are caring for on a daily basis; and hourly employees who are working two or three part-time jobs to get by and who don’t know how they will pay their bills if they are laid off.
Often, the people who reach out to me are far more worried about others than they are about themselves – “I’ll be OK, but what about my parents, family, employees, patients, students, customers, clients” is a common refrain.
So, to all of my constituents, I say this: You are not alone, and you have every right to be concerned, scared and frustrated. I’m concerned and frustrated myself – most of the Coronavirus related decisions being made at the Capitol are being made by the Governor, presumably with input from the Department of Health, but with little input from legislators (at least those of us in the minority party).
We generally get updates at the same time the press does, and often those updates don’t contain much in the way of substantive information. Having said that, I realize that the situation is fluid, and I’m sure the Governor and her staff are doing the best they can, and like all of the other legislators I am ready and willing to do whatever is needed to assist her in addressing this unprecedented crisis.
To that end, while it’s unclear how much input the legislature will be allowed to contribute to the emergency resolutions that will be passed over the next few days, here’s a few things that I know we’ll do our best to advocate for:
- All hourly employees (including substitute teachers) must be made immediately eligible for unemployment insurance benefits, with the State picking up the additional cost.
- Funds must be made available – possibly in the form of state tax credits – to allow our small businesses (including our local restaurants and our casino) to survive the next few months.
– Eligibility for state child care assistance needs to be greatly expanded, immediately (although I realize that even if the State is willing to pay for child care, we don’t have enough child care centers in Clinton County to handle the demand).
– The Department of Education must waive the instructional requirement (1,080 hours/180 days) so school districts can focus on protecting public health and not on compliance.
- We need guidance and funding to ensure that elderly Iowans who live alone are safe and healthy and are able to access food and other basic necessities without leaving their homes.
We need guidance from the Department of Public Health on what communities and local governments should be doing as far as implementing testing procedures – and we need tests!
Once we pass whatever it is that we pass, the legislative session will be suspended until at least April 15 – at which time we’ll come back and presumably pass budgets and whatever other bills that leadership decides are “must dos.”
In the meantime, you can track updates at the Iowa Department of Health’s website https://idph.iowa.gov/
You also can get updates at the Governor’s website at https://governor.iowa.gov/
Also, I’ll be available at my office in Clinton (563-243-4652) or by email (mary.wolfe@legis.iowa.gov).
Take care of yourselves and each other, be kind to each other, and please – don’t hoard toilet paper, OK?
