While the second week of the legislative session was shortened due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we started holding subcommittee meetings in the Iowa Senate utilizing a hybrid model that allows for in person and Zoom participation. As I mentioned in my newsletter last week, I am glad that we have continued the online option to allow more Iowans to participate in the subcommittee process and provide input on legislation that impacts their lives.
One of the big topics this year is transparency and empowering parents in their children’s education. On Wednesday, one of the first bills going through the Education Committee is Senate Study Bill 3005, which prohibits school districts from administering an invasive physical examination of a student, or a student health screening that is not required by state or federal law, unless the school district has acquired the written consent of the student’s parent or guardian.
This bill arose from schools providing mental health screenings on students without the parents being notified. Parents should know if the school is concerned about their child’s mental health and wants to conduct a mental health screening. This way, parents can also provide any other background knowledge about the issue, help ensure their child’s primary healthcare provider is notified, and find the resources needed to help their child.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs put on their annual Veterans Day on the Hill. This advocacy day was attended by veterans from across the state of Iowa who are passionate about advocating for veterans issues. Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs officials, state legislators, and Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg were all program speakers at the ceremony, telling stories of remarkable Iowa veterans, the noble service they have given our state, and the important work on veterans issues that needs to be done. These legislative issues include the Iowa Veterans Home, funding and grant programs such as Home Base Iowa, veterans affairs, and property tax relief and more. Two issues we are paying close attention to this year are mental health in Iowa veterans and civic responsibility in schools. It was an honor to have veterans from across our great state at the Capitol this week.
Making Iowa the Best in the Nation
This week it was announced a record number of new Iowa businesses were launched last year with over 35,000 new filings. That number means thousands of Iowans have confidence in the economy and the stability of the tax and regulatory climate in this state to invest in themselves. We have long said Iowa should be the best state to live, work, and raise a family. Iowa should be the best state for people to put down roots and pursue their dream, whatever it may look like.
What’s Next
In the coming days and weeks, we will continue reviewing proposals from legislators on how we can move Iowa in the right direction. We will also look at the governor’s bills on some of her priority legislation like workforce, childcare and education that will be filed in the Iowa Senate. Along with tax relief, these policy bills will be some of the highest priority issues addressed in the Iowa Senate this year as we continue our work on making Iowa the best state in the country.
I look forward to keeping you updated as our work progresses. Please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or (563)289-7335.
Constituents at the Capitol
This week the Fraternal Order of Police presented me with me with their Legislative Achievement Award for the Back the Blue bill that was passed in 2021. In attendance was Sergeant Scott Reyhons from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Jacob Costas from the Eldridge Police Department.
Pleasant Valley High School Student Roger Weng visit with Quad-City Area students that are members of the Civil Air Patrol, a program that transforms youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character.
I got to meet K9s Mousse and Goldie; Mousse works with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and is Iowa’s first electronic detection K-9 trained for field work at search warrant sites and Goldie is trained in explosive and narcotic detection. They are great dogs!
Chris Cournoyer represents District 49 in the Iowa Senate.
