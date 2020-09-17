For almost 20 years, the Clinton Herald Editorial Board, made up of community members, has consistently met to share and voice opinions about news stories and Gateway-area issues.
We meet twice a month for about an hour; an agenda is provided a few days beforehand. Discussions focus on the news of the day. During election season, we meet with candidates to interview them to learn more about where they stand. From time to time, we hear presentations from community leaders about topics that impact residents throughout the Gateway area.
Some of our community members – all of them volunteers – have served for months, others for years. It is a great group of people, with each well-versed in a facet of the community. Education, business and development, city government, the court system, social services – all are areas of expertise among sitting board members.
Members all have different points of view and know that we can share those with each other with respect. In the process, we all learn more about our community and shape our newspaper’s stand on local issues.
Ideally, 12 members serve on the board at any given time. And while we are close to that number, we do have two seats we would like to fill. So today, we are using this space to put a call out for volunteers who would like to serve on this board.
If you are interested in being considered as a new member, we encourage you to call the Herald and talk to either Publisher Ron Gutierrez or Editor Charlene Bielema, at 242-7101, Ext. 142 or 155, respectively.
We look forward to hearing from you!
