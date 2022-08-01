The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the American Rescue Plan are working. President Biden took office at a time of social and economic crisis. He vowed to reach across the aisle to work for policies that would invest in America’s future and stimulate our economy. And he did just that.
The COVID crisis has made it clear that we, the people, are an integral part of the infrastructure that keeps our democracy and our economy strong. Without essential social and organizational operations, things fall apart. The Rescue Plan brought life to a stagnant economy.
Families received money for survival needs, schools were helped to meet new challenges. With the Infrastructure Act good-paying jobs have been created. The economy reopened.
People have money to spend, and they are.
For example, even in little Delmar, two privately owned businesses opened last year. They’re a popular attraction for locals and visitors, and business is brisk.
America is on the move again. According to the U.S. Department of Labor unemployment is now 3.6% nationally, 2.7% in Iowa; the lowest since 1969. In June 372,000 jobs were created. (U.S. Labor Department.)
The beauty of the Infrastructure Act is its scope and flexibility. It allows states, cities, small towns, and rural and tribal governments to develop plans tailored to community needs - people's needs. Infrastructure funds are being used for asbestos abatement at Delwood School. Independence is resurrecting the EMS services lost during the pandemic. Decorah can use $500,000 for a non-profit daycare center for parents needing to go back to work. Broadband is finally being brought to rural areas.
The northwest quadrant of Cedar Rapids is not fully recovered from 2008’s flood and is not eligible for Army Corps of Engineer’s permanent flood protection. They are receiving $10.2 million for permanent flood protection. Story County has allocated $11 million in funding for water quality and wastewater projects in nine small towns. Winneshiek County is addressing rural roads and bridges needing repair or replacement.
Let’s give credit where credit is due? Gov. Reynolds announced, “…her investment in three water infrastructure projects at a press conference in Sioux Center” failing to acknowledge that Infrastructure funds made them possible. She was against the Infrastructure Act, describing … “the stimulus bill as an overarching and unconstitutional bill that does nothing but bail-out blue states.” It’s disappointing that she can’t let go of partisanship and speak frankly about policies that are benefiting Iowa.
Is this a blue state bailout? Iowa is one of 11 states bordering the Mississippi River that are eligible for Infrastructure money designated to curb water pollution runoff contributing to the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico. This is about providing farmer-led education, demonstrations for retaining soil nutrients and purchasing cover crop seeders – regardless of political affiliation.
Let’s keep moving forward. Isn’t it time to let go of partisanship and support policies and candidates that will keep American growing for everyone?
Julie Ann Neely, Delmar
