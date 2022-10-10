Ask yourself some questions! Is there possibly a correlation between teaching elementary age children in our public schools about sex and the dramatic rise in early sexual experiences, early pregnancy, sexually transmitted infections, abortion, depression, mental health issues and suicide?
Is there possibly a correlation between teaching younger and younger elementary age children about homosexuality and transgenderism, celebrating said homosexuality and transgenderism in the classroom and the meteorific rise of those lifestyles in American schools and subsequent culture?
Is there possibly a correlation between the cultural celebration of early, pre-marital, and extramarital sexual relations, and the cultural blight of broken marriages, lack of marriage in young adults, and the explosion of single parent families? And by the way, pregnancy before marriage is the number one cause of poverty in this nation.
Is there possibly a correlation between U.S.A. government subsidies that support unmarried women with children and the dramatic rise of unmarried women with children? Do you older folks remember when extended families and para-church ministries came alongside unmarried pregnant women instead of government sponsored abortuaries? This lack of celebrating and subsidizing early sexual behavior tended to keep it from expanding every year.
Are there any groups in America that would have any reason to destroy the family, our school systems, and our culture through the degradation of families, our churches and our other cultural institutions? If so, employing the celebration of all the things in my above questions would definitely meet their goals.
If you refuse to be informed, or get involved to combat the changes being forced on our society from the top down, or stand up for our Constitution, our unalienable rights, our family rights, our faith, our real history (blemishes and all), and everything our parents, grandparents, and pioneers fought for, then you will be complicit with our national breakdown by your complacency. In the famous words of Ronald Reagan, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”
Please do your part to rebel against this takeover of all we hold dear. This November’s vote might be your last chance to take a principled stand.
Monica Clarke, Clinton
