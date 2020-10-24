On the front of today’s Clinton Herald, we are featuring an installment of our “Pulse of the Voters” project, a combined effort of newspapers throughout CNHI, our parent company.
Each installment takes a look at the national news-of-the-day issues that voters, including local residents, are talking about and will weigh before going to the polls.
With a little more than a week to go until the Nov. 3 general election, those concerns are homing in on economic recovery from the months-long coronavirus pandemic and government management of the country’s worst deadly disease outbreak in a century.
Those concerns, along with many others, also were discussed during the Clinton Herald Editorial Board’s recent interviews of candidates running in three Clinton County and two statehouse races. The Editorial Board’s takeaways from those sessions will appear on this page throughout next week.
Also appearing on this page throughout next week will be more letters to the editor. We are grateful for the many readers who have sent in a letter to the editor in the days leading up to the election.
If you have a letter to submit concerning the election, there’s still time for your voice to be heard. We encourage you to submit your letter for publication by making sure it is at the Herald by noon Thursday, Oct. 29. The last day for printing letters prior to the election will be Saturday, Oct. 31.
If you have any questions, give us a call at 242-7101, Ext. 155.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.