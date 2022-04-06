If you stepped outside on March 16, you might have heard the screech from the inflation hawks on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the Federal Reserve Board.
They raised the benchmark federal funds rate by 0.25% to a target range of 0.25% to 0.50%. This is the beginning of a series of increases that the FOMC expects to carry out over the next 2 years to combat high inflation.
Along with announcing the current increase, the FOMC released economic projections that suggest the equivalent of six additional 0.25% increases in 2022, followed by three or four more in 2023. Keep in mind that these are only projections, based on current conditions, and may not come to pass. They do provide a helpful picture of the potential direction of U.S. interest rates.
The federal funds rate is the interest rate at which banks lend funds to each other overnight to maintain legally required reserves within the Federal Reserve System. The FOMC sets a target range, usually a 0.25% spread, and then sets two specific rates that act as a floor and a ceiling to push the funds rate into that target range. The rate may vary slightly from day to day, but generally stays within the target range. Although the fed funds rate is an internal rate within the Federal Reserve System, it serves as a benchmark for many short-term rates set by banks and can influence longer-term rates as well.
The Federal Reserve and the FOMC operate under a dual mandate to conduct monetary policies that foster maximum employment and price stability. Adjusting the fed funds rate is the fed’s primary tool to influence economic growth and inflation. The FOMC lowers the rate to stimulate the economy by making it easier for businesses and consumers to borrow, and raises the rate to combat inflation by making borrowing more expensive.
In March 2020, when the U.S. economy was devastated by the pandemic, the FOMC quickly dropped the rate to its rock-bottom level of 0.00% - 0.25% and has kept it there for 2 years as the economy recovered. The FOMC has set a 2% annual inflation goal as consistent with healthy economic growth. The Committee considered it appropriate for inflation to run above 2% for some time in order to balance the extended period when it ran below 2% and give the economy more time to grow in a low-rate environment. The steadily increasing inflation levels over the last year, with no sign of easing, have forced the Fed to change course and tighten monetary policy.
Although rising interest rates make it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow, retirees and others who seek income could eventually benefit from higher yields on savings accounts and CDs. Banks typically raise rates charged on loans more quickly than they raise rates paid on deposits, but an extended series of rate increases should filter down to savers over time.
Interest rate changes can have a broad effect on investments, but the impact tends to be more pronounced in the short term as markets adjust to the new level. When rates rise, the value of existing bonds typically falls. Longer-term bonds tend to fluctuate more than those with shorter maturities because investors may be reluctant to tie up their money for an extended period if they anticipate higher yields in the future.
Bonds redeemed prior to maturity may be worth more or less than their original value, but when a bond is held to maturity, the bond owner would receive the face value and interest, unless the issuer defaults. Thus, rising interest rates should not affect the return of a bond you hold to maturity, but may affect the price of a bond you want to sell before it reaches maturity.
Bond funds are subject to the same inflation, interest rate, and credit risks associated with their underlying bonds. Thus, falling bond values due to rising rates can adversely affect a bond fund’s performance, but as underlying bonds mature and are replaced by higher-yielding bonds, the fund’s yield and/or share value could potentially increase over the long term.
Equities may also be affected by rising rates, though not as directly as bonds. Stock prices are closely tied to earnings growth, so many companies stand to benefit from a more robust economy, even with higher interest rates. On the other hand, companies that rely on heavy borrowing will likely face higher costs going forward, which could affect their bottom lines.
Before you start to scream about rising rates, consider that the market may continue to react, positively or negatively, to the government’s inflation reports or the Fed’s interest rate decisions, but any reaction is typically temporary. As always, it’s important to maintain a long-term perspective and make sound investment decisions based on your own financial goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
