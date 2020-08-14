As one of the 26,000 (I’m assuming that’s referring to the population of Clinton) that the commissioner of the City Planning Commission is referring to in that number that will benefit from the Riverstone Crossing Project, I would like to weigh in.
First I will state that I’m not a resident of Ninth Avenue North, nor am related to or affiliated with anyone in the cul-de-sac. But I am familiar with the area, having traveled by there for almost 30 years to and from work and still do for shopping.
What we have here is a typical “Not In My Back Yard” vs. a “Build It and They Will Come” situation. With Clinton’s declining population, with all the new residential developments that have risen up in the past 5-10 years, some that I’ve seen aren’t fully developed or some of the condo style design couldn’t possibly be at full capacity.
So with Clinton’s declining population, mostly of the just out of high school or college age who have migrated to larger communities that have more opportunities than what Clinton can offer, where is all of this “new money” that is supposedly driving the need for homes in the $300,000-plus range?
To compare LeClaire to Clinton when it comes to communities able to support or are in need of that price range of housing, the Commission needs to understand that even though LeClaire is a mere 23 miles away, consider the metropolitan area that they are drawing from. With the Quad-Cities and the smaller towns in the surrounding area, they are drawing from a population upwards of 175,000 with the industrial jobs and professional career salaries to afford that kind of housing.
If you take LeClaire alone, no economical influence from the Quad-Cities, I guarantee that they couldn’t support the need for or the number of that price-range of housing.
Now as far as the development being too hilly to support a second access to and from the property from Springdale, Did Mr. Wilford take that into consideration before considering what purpose he was going to use the land before purchase?
There are other residential areas in Clinton that have similar topographical layouts. The Breezy Hill area had two accesses off of Fourth Street before the land along 13th Avenue North was developed. Meadowview Heights has a circular drive around its area with just one access to North Third Street. There was no need to cut through the cul-de-sac by the Meadowview Pool to connect to North Fourth Street by the former Lyons Middle School for access to the area.
So as to the benefit to the 26,000 because of the need for that price range of housing in Clinton in that area, upsetting what has been a quiet cul-de-sac area for decades let me say, the 26,000 will only benefit when every home that can be built in that development is occupied and is on the tax rolls at full tax assessment, no TIF district nonsense, which I suspect will be pitched before the full City Council at some point.
As it pertains to progress, this time NIMBY should be the victor.
Joel Butz, Clinton
