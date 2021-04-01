COVID-19 impacts those with addictions
My name is Daman C. Julian. I am 47 years of age and recently pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, which I face a mandatory minimum 10 to life sentence in the federal system.
I’ve been fighting addiction since my mother passed away May 17, 2017. It was my way of coping with the pain and guilt I held inside. My end result of doing things my way of negative thinking led me to the Mount Pleasant, Iowa correctional facility for a “gatherings” Class D felony and 2 counts of aggravated misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine – 0.10 grams and 0.53 grams. November 2017 I was sentenced to 9 years and paroled out of Mount Pleasant after serving 13 months.
Upon release January 3, 2019 I worked full time and went to school full time. I was determined to overcome the adversity of what addictions or an addict may or may not have. I was doing tremendously good for 20 months. Then I found myself becoming overwhelmed, then depression with the loss of my mother. I relapsed to find my motivation, then that motivation caused me to lose my job, my schooling, my career and now my freedom. Due to COVID-19 protocols I lacked the personal interactions I needed to be successful. I tried numerous attempts to obtain the help I needed and as I waited for my help, my addiction overcame the availability of the right treatment.
In short, I hope and pray we, our community and country, overcome the nation’s worst pandemic, COVID-19.
Daman Julian, Scott County Jail inmate
