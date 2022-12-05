Doctor dismayed with Reynolds’ opposition to Covid vaccination mandate for troops
I was dismayed to read that Governor Kim Reynolds along with other Republican governors was opposing the COVID vaccination mandate for our U.S. troops.
The vaccine is not perfect but does greatly reduce the risk of getting COVID and the severity of the disease if it is acquired. The vaccine also reduces the risk of spreading the disease if one does have COVID. This is well supported by reliable medical researchers.
I have practiced family medicine in Iowa for 45 years and have a son who was in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2008. He was mandated to have all the childhood and adult vaccinations that are routine for us. Plus, he had a number of vaccinations mandated for all known diseases for which vaccinations are available.
Some of these vaccinations have side effects but were deemed necessary for those who would be our front lines of defense against an enemy who would employ germ warfare. To make an exception for COVID would ensure that an unscrupulous enemy would use the COVID virus against us.
Donald G Flory, M.D., Clinton
Commented
