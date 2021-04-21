What would your local neighborhood be like if every resident started to live their lives with the love and compassion of Jesus Christ? Is that the kind of neighborhood you would wish to live in? Could it spread to other neighborhoods? To the whole town, county, state, country, world?
May 6 is America’s National Day of Prayer; please join us in praying for our community, town, county, state, nation, and the world. Talk to God and let him know your heart’s desire and then sit quietly and listen as God talks to you – His beloved child.
The Sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Clinton, will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for private prayer – everyone is welcome. Please stop in and spend some time with the Lord, praying for love, life, and liberty. Prayer guides will be available if you aren’t sure where to begin, and then have a little talk with our loving, living God. Our world is dying for it…
Thank you and God bless you!
Douglas K. Murphy, Deacon Chair, First Baptist Church, Clinton
