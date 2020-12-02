On behalf of Iowa APCO and Iowa NENA, we want to thank the Iowa Legislature for passing Senate File 2373 this session. This bill made an important change to Iowa law by defining telecommunicators/911 dispatchers as public safety telecommunicators and recognizing their role as first responders.
Specifically, we want to thank Senator Chris Cournoyer who successfully managed this legislation in the Senate. She understands emergency telecommunicators are an intricate part of the emergency response system and are typically the first public safety point of contact for citizens. Collectively, they handle over 1.1 million calls a year in Iowa.
As a reserve deputy for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department herself, Cournoyer understands the important work of public safety professionals and worked with her colleagues in both chambers to ensure the bill passed unanimously. Thanks to her efforts, Iowa now joins Texas and California in recognizing public safety telecommunicators. She did this because she knows 911 professionals are extensively trained and their responsiveness can be the difference in a life or death situation.
The Iowa Chapters of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and National Emergency Number Association are individual organizations that work together for the betterment of 911, public safety, and telecommunicators across the state.
Eric Dau,
Camanche
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.