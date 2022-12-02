Clinton County residents, are you aware of the hazardous carbon pipeline being proposed with a route that would run through Clinton and Camanche?
There are three hazardous carbon pipelines being proposed in Iowa at this time. The Wolf Carbon Solutions pipeline would run from Cedar Rapids through Clinton to Decatur, Ill. This pipeline would go through the western Camanche city limits near residential areas.
Wolf Carbon Solutions is required to hold a public meeting. It will be held at the Wild Rose Casino on Dec. 6 at noon concerning their proposed pipeline. If you are unable to attend the meeting, I would urge you to do your own research on carbon capture pipelines and decide whether you feel comfortable with this type of hazardous pipeline running through Clinton County.
The opposition to these hazardous carbon pipelines is growing. Many have stated safety concerns. Some are wondering if this is truly the best way to reduce carbon emissions. Pipeline companies are planning to use eminent domain if landowners refuse to sign easements. There are too many other issues to mention in this space. Big business is in support of these pipelines as they stand to gain billions of dollars in carbon tax credits from the government.
The three-person Iowa Utilities Board will decide the fate of these proposed pipelines. Comments concerning the Wolf hazardous pipeline can be read and posted on the IUB website, Docket No. HLP-2022-0002.
Patricia Schmidt, Camanche
