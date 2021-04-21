Last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clinton LumberKings had to cancel their season.
While down but not out, the Major League Baseball owners decided that we, you and me, were not good enough to have their baseball teams play in Clinton.
Give Ted Tornow and the LumberKings board of directors credit for not throwing up their hands and saying goodbye. They worked to bring baseball back to Clinton.
Now they need our support to make sure baseball will stay here. I have heard comments that this new league is just a bunch of college kids playing baseball. Some of the best ball games I have been to were right across the street at the Pony League field where a bunch of junior high and high school kids played.
Let's support this new league and get it started. Let's show those Major League owners that we do deserve baseball here in Clinton, Iowa.
My advice is "Try it, you may just like it". Come on down for a garbage pail, jumbo hot dog, popcorn, peanuts, or a beer or two. You will meet a lot of really nice people, also. Get your tickets. Let's have a night out.
Dennis Kair, Clinton
