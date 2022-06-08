About 90% of the human brain is developed during early childhood. My mom, Elaine Lass, led education for young children organizations and participated in many child development courses and conferences.
Mom and her teachers introduced preschoolers to art, music, reading, writing, nature, global cultures, simple math and science, games, puzzles and other experiences to help them grow.
As children become teenagers, their brains continue to modify as they study a variety of topics in school, create and learn on life’s journey. However, the prefrontal cortex, which controls impulses, coordinates problem-solving and thinks through consequences, does not fully develop until about age 25, especially in boys and young men.
To compensate for a still-developing prefrontal cortex, teens use their amygdala with emotions and a fight-or-flee response. Teens feel more emotions than they process consequences. Without a fully developed prefrontal cortex to assess situations, make decisions and guide calm responses, many teens, especially boys, lack the physiological ability to control behavior. Impulsive, risky and violent choices, anxiety, anger and fear build into aggression and rage.
When I was a teen, some boys participated in fist fights and knife fights after school on school grounds. They did not think through the consequences.
Today, some teenage boys and young men make rash choices and respond to a multitude of feelings by choosing guns to wound and kill people. Sometimes girls and young women use guns in this manner, too, but not as often as boys and young men.
Through activities such as playing violent video games, pressure from gang members and violent social media posts glorifying guns, teens learn that shooting is justifiable and rewarded without learning consequences. Shootings by teens who easily find long guns, high-capacity magazines and body armor are becoming too commonplace.
This is why adults need to make communities safer by restricting the ability of teens and young adults to purchase long guns and high-capacity magazines. Raising the age to purchase long guns to at least age 21 plus requiring universal background checks and mandatory waiting periods for all gun purchases will help make communities safer. Banning purchase and ownership of assault weapons by civilians of all ages will help even more.
If you are interested in helping reduce gun violence, please attend a meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9, at Rastrelli’s Restaurant, 238 Main Ave., Clinton. Please enter through east side ramp door.
Please encourage legislators to support Bipartisan Background Checks Act (H.R. 8), Enhanced Background Checks Act (H.R. 1446), Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act (H.R. 2377) and write legislation to limit civilian purchase and ownership of semi-automatic guns and high-capacity magazines.
Please encourage leading active nonviolence programs in schools, families, youth groups, clubs and workplaces. We cannot change physiological brain development, but we can teach ways of nonviolence and peacemaking to teens and young adults to use to respond when they feel under pressure, threatened, bullied, scared, abandoned, hurt or angry.
Lanie Lass, Clinton
