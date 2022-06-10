Clinton County has sound leadership
I am writing to say thank you to the Clinton County supervisors for their vote to approve the Hawkeye Solar project and leading as an example of how good government functions.
Clinton County can serve as a case study for how good public policy leads to economic opportunity. The county led a fair and transparent process to discuss how a project fits within county guidelines and worked to balance economic development with the rights of its citizens.
This process creates a roadmap for other counties considering solar energy projects. Clinton County has shown it will weigh the input from community members, including farmers who have the right to decide which “crop” is best to grow on their private land.
Too often counties enact a moratorium to prepare or prevent future projects instead of trusting the diligent and fluid processes they already have in place. Clinton County’s leadership is sound and proved they’re prepared to consider all projects by way of thoughtful checks and balances rather than threatening future growth by way of a solar moratorium.
Property rights of our Iowa farmers were preserved through this process, and I look forward to watching the progress in Clinton County.
Angie Costello, Poplar Grove, Illinois
