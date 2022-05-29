After reading the May 24 Clinton Herald, we are so proud of the young man, Benjamin Proud, and his activity with the Synergy project. To put the American flag in each classroom and other visible rooms to which honoring is done by saying the Pledge of Allegiance each day brings a heart-warming feeling to us.
May everyone take pride in this activity each day and hold fast the feeling that we are citizens of the greatest nation of the world, the U.S.A.
My husband served in the Navy/Korean War and I was a paraeducator with the Clinton School District so we take pride in serving this nation and community.
Keep up the good work Benjamin, and know there are a lot of people supporting your ventures.
Vern and Barbara Larson, Clinton
