Empowerment Through Sports, a local youth sports, mentorship, and training non-profit organization ,kicked off “National Volunteer Week” on April 18 in Clinton.
ETS coordinated efforts that allowed local children, teachers, and community advocates an opportunity to “team up” and provide service to their local community. ETS organized efforts to clean up the yard of a local elderly community member. Local businesses contributed the materials and tools necessary to complete the service project. A huge debt of gratitude is owed to Connell Family Chiropractic, Home Depot, Sweetheart Bakery, the Scott and Christina Levine family, and Blaine’s Farm and Fleet.
The volunteers were diligent and dedicated to the cause despite the cold and wet weather on that day. Everyone truly embodied the spirit of teamwork and demonstrated how working together allows us to be effective.
Investing in the next generation
On April 20, Empowerment Through Sports coordinated a reading volunteer effort with Wee School For Little People that allowed four Clinton High School students an opportunity to give back to their community by reading to 3- and 4-year-old children. A huge thank you to Mrs. Shari Frantz Determan for coordinating the opportunity and helping to enrich and uplift the Clinton community.
Empowerment Through Sports believes in the power associated with giving back. We want to encourage our student-athletes to get involved in being a contributor to society. Thank you Clinton community, for all of your help and support in “empowering” us to “change the face of sports, one kid at a time”!
Reginald L. Russell is the founder of Empowerment Through Sports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.