High-speed internet is essential, but estimates show that 106,000 Iowans lack access to essential broadband connectivity. However, the hope of bridging this digital divide can soon be a reality.
Enhancements in home internet using 5G technology can now provide affordable, high-speed connectivity. Wireless companies can deploy this technology quickly and efficiently using cell towers, as opposed to wired solutions that require the costly and time-consuming process of deploying cables to each home or business. One tower can provide connectivity to hundreds of homes and businesses.
I was recently in Alleman and witnessed a practical use of this technology when our network teams used an existing 5G tower to connect a seamless, 20-person video call.
The challenge is economics when doing this on a larger scale. Building and maintaining a new tower in a rural area can cost twice as much as building one in an urban area. Fortunately, government programs are available to subsidize infrastructure investments that improve both access and affordability to connectivity. And estimates show that using cell towers to connect homes can cost nearly 40% less than a wired solution and can be implemented in less time.
Importantly, the digital divide isn’t just in the home. Wireless connectivity ensures that people are connected no matter where they are. Investing government funds in wireless technology will help retire both “digital divides” in Iowa for good. We urge state officials to consider wireless as they determine how best to use their funds to connect their residents.
Mike Adams, of Urbandale, is the area vice president for US Cellular in Iowa and Nebraska.
