I write today to highlight a truly remarkable event that occurred in December. In this era of hyper-partisanship our Congress came together to pass a piece of truly significant legislation. This bill, now law, is known as Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) or ACT for ALS, authorizes the spending of $100 million per year for 5 years to research this debilitating disease and provide experimental treatments to victims faster than ever before.
The vote was 423–3 in the House and unanimous in the Senate. The President quietly signed it into law on Dec. 23. I cannot blame anyone for not being aware of this significant event. I only recently became aware myself.
Everyone likely remembers the “Ice Bucket Challenge” that swept the country a few years ago. That effort by so many people raised a total of $115 million during that year. This bill could nearly match that admirable one-year effort for five years.
I was personally privileged to hear a spokesperson from the ALS Foundation speak of the “Ice Bucket Challenge” shortly after the fact and, even though they had nothing to do with the fundraiser, how much it meant to them and how grateful and surprised they were.
Although I am heartened to hear of this ACT for ALS, one major obstacle remains. Even though it authorizes the spending, the funds have not yet been allocated. Authorization is not the same as allocation. So many other admirable efforts, though signed into law, have died because the money is never provided.
I implore everyone to contact our Congressional representative and both our senators to push to allocate the funding to bring a greater focus on the disease and greater efforts to find a cure.
To contact our Senators in Iowa: Sen. Chuck Grassley - (202) 224-3744 and Sen. Joni Ernst – (202) 224-3254.
To contact Rep. Ashley Hinson - (202) 224-3121 for the First District of Iowa.
To find others, check www.senate.gov or www.house.gov
Let’s do everything we can to end this thing.
Larry Kilburg,
Bellevue
