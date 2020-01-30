I am responding to Ronni Sue Schoenle’s January 29 letter regarding pro-choice elected officials. She writes: “How can we believe people who use their power to allow such laws as killing babies?”
I agree abortion is a great social evil. Unfortunately, bans on abortion in other nations and here in the USA in the past do not reduce abortions. Instead, women, esp. poorer ones, seeking to abort tend to resort to illegal providers (or for the well-off, to legal providers in other nations where abortion is legal). Illegal abortions provided by quacks are riskier than legal ones subject to medical oversight; illegal abortions more often result in death of (or harm to) mother and/or baby. So, paradoxically, legal abortions of sanitary, competent procedures saves some lives as opposed to black market, quack procedures.
I do not suggest abortion is morally OK. I suggest we squarely face social reality. I think encouraging adoptions, no questions-asked safe baby drop boxes at hospitals, counseling, and such options should be emphasized. Above all, we know more educated women tend to put off childbearing till they finish diplomas and degrees. They are more likely to practice chastity or birth control. Thus, one element of a successful pro-life policy is to seek to make extended education for more women possible. This does not eliminate abortion, but it can reduce it dramatically. Which, alas, may be the best we can aim for in society as it operates.
Gary Heath, Clinton
