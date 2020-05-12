I would like to comment on Christina Norton’s recent letter to the editor on the death of her friend, Jacob Dau, at the hands of an officer of the Clinton Police Department.
I will admit that I didn’t know Mr. Dau or the policeman involved in the shooting that took his life. You obviously saw a side to Mr. Dau that only those close to him knew.
Unfortunately, the surrounding law enforcement community has witnessed in the past a completely different side of him. Yes, it is a shame that his survivors include three sons. However, were his sons’ safety and existence on his mind that night he decided to not pull over when the CPD first tried to initiate a traffic stop?
Apparently it couldn’t have, because according to police reports and your admittance in your letter, this was not the first time that he tried to elude law enforcement.
What you saw from the officer’s body cam just before he fired the shots that took Mr. Dau’s life doesn’t show the whole incident from the onset of the chase or its continuation through Clinton into Camanche.
How many innocent lives didn’t he endanger while speeding along city streets while avoiding possible arrest? What remorse would he have felt if his speeding vehicle collided with another that could have possibly killed or maimed an innocent bystander’s family member or an entire family?
Again, I didn’t know Mr. Dau to question what kind of person he was to his family and friends. But when he steps out into public and makes a conscientious effort to defy its laws and regulations, he opens himself up to the apprehension by law enforcement authorities who are sworn to serve and protect the citizens.
The decision that officer made that night to pull his service weapon to apprehend a suspect in flight couldn’t have been an easy one. But he was forced to make a quick decision to protect himself by using deadly force.
With his actions in public that night and in the past, my opinion is Mr. Dau was responsible for his own death.
Joel Butz, Clinton
