How can humankind be so arrogant, so wrong, and so self-absorbed to think that the people on this planet can change the weather, the climate, the carbon foot print, etc. when the whole theory is only a theory.
The fires in the west, hurricanes and tornadoes, earthquakes in “divers” places especially in the Pacific Ring of Fire, insect devastation and droughts in Africa, rain patterns — everything in this physical world is intensifying.
God is using his billboard – the heavens – to try and get our attention, to wake us up, to warn us before he brings down the hammer of judgment. All of these things were foretold 2,000 years ago that they would happen. Read Matthew 24 and 25.
Should you be worried over these events? Yes and No. Yes — be very worried if you are not a believer in Jesus Christ. No – if you are one of God’s children. As it says in Matt. 24:8: All these (weather, signs) are but the beginning of the birth pains.
Jesus told us not to be afraid or worried if we were his followers but to look upward, for the rapture is the next event to take place in Bible prophecy. All of the players, people, and places are in place. The rapture is the blessed hope Christians have in this ever-darkening world when Jesus calls us with a loud voice (that non-believers will not hear) to “Come up here” to meet him in the upper atmosphere and return to heaven with him.
After millions and millions of Christians disappear (don’t believe we were transported to space by space aliens — probably the spin put on the event) the world will be in turmoil. The Antichrist will take control of the whole world, sign a seven-year peace treaty with Israel, and so begins the seven-year Tribulation.
it is not climate change causing all of the weather problems. It is climate control managed and directed by an all-powerful God giving you fair warning before it is too late.
Iola Lee McCutcheon, Maquoketa
