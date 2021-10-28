This letter is in support of three promising candidates for school board: Jennifer Austin, Andy Ferguson and Ann Reed. I know all three personally and can attest to their character and their belief in public education. Specifically, Clinton Community Schools.
Jennifer Austin comes to the table with a depth of experience in all things involving Clinton Schools; from a Gold Key recipient to advocating visibly and privately for students and many avenues in between. She has spoken publicly about her support for our educators and our District at any and every possible chance. Fierce yet soft. Two wonderful traits for a school board member.
Ann Reed has served graciously with an open mind and a charitable heart. She continues to represent what’s best for public education. She has given her time and talents generously and deserves to continue with the great job she has been selflessly doing for the District. Having consistent, carryover leadership on the school board is critical. She is that constant.
Andy Ferguson is a terrific, intelligent individual who brings a wealth of financial capability that is much needed in following and understanding the budget needs for the District. He’s a valuable volunteer with the YWCA and with six children; he definitely has skin in the game, so to speak. He will make a terrific school board member.
The dedication to serve the needs of our public education community takes a special individual. From hours of reading material to prepare for meetings, to helping parents navigate the sometimes complex issues the Board finds they must make decisions on. One who is first and foremost a public education advocate, student centered in thought, advocate for staff and one who can relate and respect the community who supports the District fiscally.
These three individuals will do just that.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Graf
Clinton
