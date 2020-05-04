Why does this newspaper not want answers regarding the shooting of Jake Dau?
This newspaper seems to me like it caters to the Clinton police department, like they do no wrong, smh (shaking my head). Does this newspaper think that it was OK for the police to shoot Jake in a moving vehicle that looked to me in the video was going about ten miles per hour?
What about the three children that have now been left fatherless? I don't see this newspaper trying to raise any money for those said three children to help with the long fatherless life they have ahead of them.
All I have seen is this newspaper try to put a bunch of bad stuff about Jake in the paper, not try to show the loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend that he actually was. Instead, you guys just wanna cater to the Clinton Police Department 'cause nobody wants to make them angry. Oh, no. That would be the worst thing to do wouldn't it!
I hope that everyone in this community that thinks that this was justifiable homicide really sits and thinks real hard about how they would feel if this was their loved one and if they think it was justifiable homicide then! I hope everyone also thinks about how that Officer Livesay has left three children to grow up and only have memories of the father they once had and loved!
Way to go, Clinton Police Department. You guys are the only gang these days in Clinton, and they get paid to be the gang by the taxpayers of Clinton!
I personally knew Jake Dau, and Jake would give anyone the shirt off his back to help them out. The other prior eluding charges he had, they never stopped him in the pursuit, but they still got their guy right? So this time, it was that serious to take a man's life and leave three children fatherless and then call it justifiable homicide?
Come on, Citizens of Clinton, IA. What kind of a community have you let Clinton turn into?
Christina Norton, Wilton
