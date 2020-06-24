We pray in order to communicate with God to learn His will for us and to offer ourselves to Him. God always answers prayer. He may not, however, answer the way we want Him to.
While it is true that Jesus said if we ask anything in His name we will receive it, He also said, “Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will He hears us.”
I wish to share with readers of The Clinton Herald some prayers in times of need. Say them carefully and reverently. Think about what the words mean. Allow them to sink into your soul. You will find that these prayers will help you communicate with God, and praying will give you great help in time of need.
A Morning Prayer
O Lord, grant me to greet the coming day in peace. Help me in all things to rely upon Your holy will. In every hour of the day, reveal Your will to me. Bless my dealings with all who surround me. Teach me to treat all that comes to me throughout the day with peace of soul and with firm conviction that Your will governs all.
In all my deeds and words, guide my thoughts and feelings. In unforeseen events, let me not forget that all are sent by You. Teach me to act firmly and wisely, without embittering and embarrassing others. Give me strength to bear the fatigue of the coming day with all that it shall bring.
Direct my will, teach me to pray. And You, Yourself, pray in me. Amen
An Evening Prayer
O eternal God, King of all creation who has granted me to attain to this hour: forgive me the sins which I have committed this day in thought, word and deed; and cleanse, O Lord, my humble soul from every stain of flesh and spirit.
Grant me, O Lord, to pass through the sleep of this night in peace, that when I rise from my bed I may please Your holy Name all the days of my life, and conquer the enemies, both corporeal and incorporeal, that contend against me.
Deliver me, O Lord, from the vain thoughts that stain me, and from evil desires. For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.
A Prayer in Time of Illness
O Lord our God, who by a word alone did heal all diseases, who did cure the kinswoman of Peter, You who chastise with pity and heal according to Your goodness; who are able to put aside every sickness and infirmity, do You Yourself, the same Lord, grant aid to Your servant and cure him of every sickness of which he is grieved; and send down upon him Your great mercy.
And if it be Your will, give to him health and a complete recovery; for You are the Physician of our souls and bodies, and to You do we sent up glory to the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen
Robert W. Betsinger, Clinton
