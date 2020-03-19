In support of Dr. Flory's rebuttal to Mr. Shields' question on when President Trump was supposed to act on the COVID-19 virus spreading so fast:
If it was first reported back in November in China, that should have given any country time to come up with a game plan, even with the rapid spread of the virus. We must understand that this virus was not discovered or reported in some remote village in the vast expanse that is China. It was first reported in a major metropolitan area.
Now, although the world is politically divided, it is united globally by travel from country to country year round by tourists and for business purposes. So to think that any virus emerging on any shore in the world could not possibly reach the shore of ours or any other in the world is pure fantasy.
This administration has stated and proven many times of it's lack of belief in science. So that would be a good indicator on how fast they were willing to react to an outbreak of any serious consequence.
The spread of the virus can't be blamed on Mr. Trump, but our country's lack of preparedness until it reached our shores can. The second the virus is contacted by any U.S. citizen returning home from overseas or anyone from a foreign land is traveling to the U.S., it has reached our shore. Thusly, we should not wait until the infected person steps off the plane or off of a cruise ship. Failing to prepare is preparing to fail!
Joel Butz
Clinton, Iowa
